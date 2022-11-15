NuSTAR observations of small-scale phenomena in the quiet Sun

The Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) is a sensitive hard X-ray (HXR) focusing telescope capable of observing the faint emission from small-scale phenomena in the quiet Sun. During the recent solar minimum, NuSTAR was used several times to observe the quiet Sun, providing the unique opportunity to perform imaging spectroscopy on very faint solar HXR sources. We present analysis on several small features from the NuSTAR 28 September 2018 full disk solar mosaics, including X-ray/coronal bright points, a jet, and an emerging flux region that later went on to become an active region. This is the first time these features have been observed with an HXR imaging spectrometer. To investigate the contribution of these quiet Sun features to heating the solar atmosphere, we determine their thermal properties from their X-ray spectra. We combine the X-ray data from NuSTAR with EUV data from SDO/AIA and soft X-ray data from Hinode/XRT by reconstructing their differential emission measures in order to investigate the multithermal temperature evolution of these small-scale phenomena. The analysis methods used on the mosaics are also extended to longer duration NuSTAR dwell data.