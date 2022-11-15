Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

The IMpulsive Phase Rapid Energic Solar Spectrometer CubeSat mission

Presentation #124.08 in the session High-Energy Solar Investigations Through Next-Generation Remote Sensing: Spectroscopy, Imaging, and Beyond — Poster Session.

by William Setterberg, Lindsay Glesener, Demoz Gebre Egziabher, John Sample, David Smith, Amir Caspi, Ty Kozic, Mansour Savadogo, Christian Berger, Lestat Clemmer, Robert Drake, Annsley Greathouse, Runsheng Ma, Mel Nightingale, Connor Walters, Trevor Knuth, Kyle Houser, Rubin Meuchel, and Larry Springer
Published onOct 20, 2022
The IMpulsive Phase Rapid Energetic Solar Spectrometer (IMPRESS) is a 3U NSF-Funded CubeSat mission under development by a student-focused team at UMN in collaboration with MSU, UCSC, and SwRI; it will measure X-rays from solar flares at a 30 Hz cadence.

Hard X-ray emission (HXR) from solar flares can be analyzed to explore flare particle acceleration dynamics. Prior studies using Fermi/GBM and RHESSI data have found fast HXR flux variations on timescales of < 10s, but no lower limit to the durations of these limitations has yet been uncovered. The IMpulsive Phase Rapid Energetic Solar Spectrometer (IMPRESS) is designed to observe both soft X-ray (4 to 12 keV) and hard X-ray (10 to 300 keV) emission from solar flares with tens-of-millisecond time resolution to better constrain the timescales of HXR spikes and associated acceleration mechanisms. IMPRESS will measure C1 through X1 GOES class flares with no moving attenuators.

This poster will present an overview of the CubeSat, with an emphasis on its scientific instrumentation. It will also present analytical and Monte Carlo (Geant4) modeling results in the context of our science goals.

