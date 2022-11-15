Probing the Microwave and X-ray Emission during a Microflare and its Associated Eruption

Microflares are weak events, but not necessarily faint at all wavelengths, occurring from simple structures near the magnetic neutral lines of the active region, which are often obscured by the background of intense flares and the limited sensitivity of the instruments. The observations from the Expanded Owens Valley Solar Array (EOVSA) are beginning to show new details in the flare physics that probe the theory of the standard solar flare model. The spatially resolved measurements through microwave emission observed with EOVSA can provide the physical plasma parameters and magnetic field configuration at the energy release location of a microflare. We present the analysis of a GOES B8.4 flare that occurred on 2017 September 20, observed by EOVSA along with Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager (RHESSI). The majority of the microwave and X-ray emissions originate from one of the footpoints at the end of the small flaring loop (between two H α bright features). The comparison of EUV and H α emission provides an opportunity to examine the physical properties of the bright plasmoid-like material ejected during the early stage of the flare, which led to a Type III radio burst observed with WIND/WAVES. We present the multi-wavelength perspective of the microflare in the context of the thermal and non-thermal energy release and compare them to those typical of more intense flares.