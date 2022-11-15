Cloud Reprocessing of the Solar UltraViolet Imager Data from GOES-16 and -17

The Solar UltraViolet Imagers (SUVIs) are four identical instruments on-board the GOES-R series of satellites which continuously monitor solar activity in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) wavelengths. The duration of operations of the four SUVI instruments provide overlapping images of the Sun from these instruments over the course of multiple solar cycles. In order to provide the best data to space weather forecasters and scientists, we have developed an in-house pipeline to reprocess the data in order to correct errors, fill gaps, and add support for advanced metadata features missing from the original real-time data from the four GOES platforms, including both the operational GOES-16 and -17 and future GOES-18 and GOES-U. Here we discuss our improvements to the pre-existing processing pipeline, and present the results and comparisons to previously-processed data. We also discuss our experience using the cloud for this analysis and provide an overview of the applications for the data in science and space weather research.