The EUV High-Throughput Spectroscopic Telescope (EUVST)

The EUV High-Throughput Spectroscopic Telescope (Solar-C/EUVST) is an international mission to understand the origins of solar activity by observing fundamental physical processes in the solar atmosphere. EUVST is a next generation spectrometer and slit-jaw imaging system that will provide seamless spectroscopic coverage of the chromosphere, transition region, corona, and flare plasma at very high temporal resolution and high spatial resolution (0.4 arcsec or 300 km). This project is led by Japan with contributions from the United States and European partners. Launch is currently scheduled for 2027. Understanding the release of energy during solar flares is one of the EUVST science objectives. EUVST observations of flare ribbons will achieve cadences below 500 ms. We use hydrodynamic simulations to show that observations of chromospheric and transition region emission lines at these time scales will be able to differentiate among different energy transport mechanisms.