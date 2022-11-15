Skip to main content
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Frequency-dependent Measurements of the Sun’s Meridional Circulation

Presentation #125.20 in the session General Topics: Solar — Poster Session.

by Ruizhu Chen and Junwei Zhao
The Sun’s meridional circulation is a crucial component for understanding the Sun’s interior dynamics and dynamo. However, the determination of meridional circulation suffers from a systematic center-to-limb (CtoL) effect, which introduces systematic errors 5-10 times stronger than the meridional-flow-induced travel-time shifts in deep-flow measurements. Recently, it was found by Chen & Zhao (2018) that the CtoL effect has a distinct acoustic-frequency dependence compared to flow-induced travel-time shifts, and we therefore develop a frequency-dependent approach to disentangle the CtoL effect and the flow-induced signals in the Fourier domain. In this work, we compare the time-distance measurements in different frequencies and analyze their respective systematics. We also solve the inversion problems with a set of wave-based frequency-dependent sensitivity kernels that were recently built. We show preliminary results of comparing and reconciling the results of the meridional circulation derived using multiple frequency bands.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
