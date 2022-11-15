The Magnetic Flux Rope Structure of CMEs Below 30 Rs: Predictions for PSP

We present an analysis of the 3D magnetic flux rope structure generated during an MHD simulation of a global-scale streamer blowout CME. We create both fixed and moving synthetic spacecraft to generate time series through different regions of the CME. Our moving spacecraft trajectories are derived from the spatial coordinates of Parker Solar Probe’s past encounters 7 and 9 and future encounter 23. Each synthetic time series through the simulation flux rope ejecta is fit with three different in-situ flux rope models commonly used to characterize the large-scale, coherent magnetic field rotations observed in a significant fraction of interplanetary CMEs (ICMEs). We present each of the in-situ flux rope model fits to the simulation data and discuss the similarities and differences between the model fits and the MHD simulation’s flux rope spatial orientations, field strengths and rotations, expansion profiles, and magnetic flux content. We also examine the force-free assumption for a subset of the flux rope models and quantify properties of the Lorentz force within MHD ejecta intervals. We conclude that the in-situ flux rope models are generally a decent approximation to the field structure, but all the caveats associated with in-situ flux rope models will still apply (and perhaps moreso) at distances below 30 Rs. We discuss our results in the context of future PSP observations of CMEs in the extended corona.