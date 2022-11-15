Spectral Double Power-Law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration

Spectral double power laws are common in high-energy phenomena, such as solar flares and solar energetic particles, including ground level enhancement events. It is not clear what mechanism produces the middle break in the power laws, low- and high-energy breaks, and different spectral indexes. Here, we extend our previous first-principles, fully analytic method of forming single power laws to the formation of double power laws. The original single-power-law model assumes that particles are sequentially energized in a region with accelerators that increase the average energy of particle distributions by a modest amount and that only a prescribed average fraction of particles sequentially “hops” between accelerators. The present work also assumes a sequential acceleration, but in two consecutive distinct regions. The resulting spectrum’s flattening at low energies, two power-law regions, and sharp decreasing profile at high energies are interpreted as functions of a few physically constrained parameters. The analytic model provides tools to analyze high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.