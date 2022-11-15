Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

The AGU Space Physics and Aeronomy Nomination Task Force: Advocating for Equal Representation in Scientific Honors through Crowdsourcing the Nomination Process

Presentation #127.01 in the session Driving Towards a More Diverse Space Physics Research Community – Perspectives, Initiatives, Strategies, and Actions — Poster Session.

by Elizabeth MacDonald, Amy Keesee, Allison Jaynes, Michael Hartinger, Seth Claudepierre, Fraz Bashir, and Nomination Task Force
Published onOct 20, 2022
The Nomination Task Force was begun in 2017 in response to dismal diversity in SPA AGU Fellow nominations. Five years later, the NTF has crowdsourced elegant solutions for robust diverse nominations for AGU Fellow and other awards. Across AGU, the problem continues for other sections. We will shed light on our grass roots process and quantifiable successes, in hopes it can be reproduced to help many other fields. We encourage you to read the Eos article by Jaynes, MacDonald, and Keesee [2019] (all former NTF chairs) and to browse our website for more information on the NTF. We emphasize that the goal of the NTF is not to change the criteria for selection of AGU Fellows and other honors and awards; it is to increase the nomination rate of scientists from historically marginalized groups to a level that is more representative of the SPA membership.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
