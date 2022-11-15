Space Physics Guide to STRIDE: Strategies and Tactics for Recruiting to Improve Diversity and Excellence

For the past 20 years, the University of Michigan has convened a committee of faculty from across campus called STRIDE: Strategies and Tactics for Recruiting to Improve Diversity and Excellence. STRIDE seeks to orient faculty search committee members towards conducting equitable searches using methodologies based on peer-reviewed science. Originally focused on women in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), it has broadened its scope to reach faculty and staff across many units and departments. Here, we review findings that demonstrate that a diverse faculty is better for academic success. We also review results from several studies that assess methodologies for increasing diversity as various stages of the search process. We particularly highlight results from studies of particular interest to the space physics community, focusing on strategies and tactics that could be enacted not only in academic settings but across the broader space physics workforce.