Advances in Understanding Suprathermal Particle Populations at Transients From the HSO

The modern Heliophysics System Observatory (HSO) allows for comprehensive measurements of the suprathermal ion content associated with Corotating Interaction Regions (CIRs) and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) simultaneously at different heliographic radial distances and longitudes. This presentation will highlight recent advances in understanding these radial and longitudinal variations in CIR and CME-associated suprathermal particles through a multi-mission vantage point, including new observations from Parker Solar Probe and Solar Orbiter. It will also highlight the ways that future observations utilizing the HSO will continue to deepen our understanding of these variations in solar wind populations and their origins.