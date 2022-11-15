Tales from a Transgender Trans-disciplinarian: Triumphs and Tragedies

They are fluid, not rigid.

They are bold, not timid.

They are the eagle that flies to the stratosphere.

For up there, freedom exists. No judgment from a peer.

Oh, but the peer — they are indeed near.

For the peer review, promotes a narrow view.

Only a small window, where not much is new.

The probability of seeing an eagle would be few.

By definition, a scientist is one that simply wants “to know,”

One that pursues the truths in this universe we all sow.

Thus, a scientist is one that has no gender,

yet most of the community shreds the eagle’s heart into a blender.

Oh, can’t you see that the eagle holds the key secret

That no one has dared to even see yet.

This presentation will depict the perspective

of the transgender scientist collective.

Through the lens of an eagle’s narrative,

we will share suggestions for a prime directive

toward respect for all, toward a community that is not selective.

Preliminary findings inspire strategies to prevent tragedies.

To create a space for the eagle the fly triumphantly,

To exist here comfortably, and to simply “be.”