Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Tales from a Transgender Trans-disciplinarian: Triumphs and Tragedies

Presentation #203.04 in the session Driving Towards a More Diverse Space Physics Research Community – Perspectives, Initiatives, Strategies, and Actions.

by Jaye Verniero (they/them), A. Brosius (they/them), and M. Kenny (they/them)
Published onOct 20, 2022
Tales from a Transgender Trans-disciplinarian: Triumphs and Tragedies

They are fluid, not rigid.

They are bold, not timid.

They are the eagle that flies to the stratosphere.

For up there, freedom exists. No judgment from a peer.

Oh, but the peer — they are indeed near.

For the peer review, promotes a narrow view.

Only a small window, where not much is new.

The probability of seeing an eagle would be few.

By definition, a scientist is one that simply wants “to know,”

One that pursues the truths in this universe we all sow.

Thus, a scientist is one that has no gender,

yet most of the community shreds the eagle’s heart into a blender.

Oh, can’t you see that the eagle holds the key secret

That no one has dared to even see yet.

This presentation will depict the perspective

of the transgender scientist collective.

Through the lens of an eagle’s narrative,

we will share suggestions for a prime directive

toward respect for all, toward a community that is not selective.

Preliminary findings inspire strategies to prevent tragedies.

To create a space for the eagle the fly triumphantly,

To exist here comfortably, and to simply “be.”

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with