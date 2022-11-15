PUNCH Outreach Strategies for Engaging Historically Marginalized Populations in Heliophysics

Presentation #203.07 in the session Driving Towards a More Diverse Space Physics Research Community – Perspectives, Initiatives, Strategies, and Actions.
The NASA PUNCH mission will be uniquely capable of tracking space weather features from the Sun’s corona all the way to Earth orbit. The NASA Heliophysics Division approved the 5-year PUNCH Outreach Program (POP) for funding in January 2021, referring to it publicly as a new exemplar for mission-embedded outreach. The POP engages PUNCH scientists in partnership with five planetariums and science centers plus other multi-cultural partners to activate an Ancient & Modern Sun Watching theme designed to engage historically marginalized populations in the US Southwest and beyond. Populations with whom we are collaborating include: Native American and Hispanic youth & families, women & girls in STEM, and Blind & Low vision learners. Learning about the needs and opportunities for engaging these populations is helping us to develop a multi-sensory, multi-cultural suite of outreach products and events that are enriching for all. This presentation summarizes our intentional, research-based strategies for engaging diverse populations in the abstract science of heliophysics in both personally and culturally. meaningful way