Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Relativistic electron precipitations with pulsating aurora and its impacts on the middle atmosphere

Presentation #204.02 in the session The Drivers of Energetic Particle Precipitation and its Impacts on the Atmosphere and Ionosphere.

by Yoshizumi Miyoshi
We show that sub-relativistic/relativistic electron microbursts form the high-energy tail of pulsating aurora (PsA). Whistler-mode chorus waves that propagate along the magnetic field lines at high latitudes cause precipitation bursts of electrons with a wide energy range from a few keV to MeV. Our simulation studies demonstrate that both PsA and relativistic electron microbursts originate simultaneously from pitch angle scattering by chorus wave-particle interactions along the field line. And, based on the recent Arase-EISCAT observations, we identified the ozone depressions through MeV electron precipitations during the pulsating aurora. We discuss the atmospheric impacts of high energy electron precipitations associated with the pulsating aurora.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
