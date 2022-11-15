Relativistic electron precipitations with pulsating aurora and its impacts on the middle atmosphere

We show that sub-relativistic/relativistic electron microbursts form the high-energy tail of pulsating aurora (PsA). Whistler-mode chorus waves that propagate along the magnetic field lines at high latitudes cause precipitation bursts of electrons with a wide energy range from a few keV to MeV. Our simulation studies demonstrate that both PsA and relativistic electron microbursts originate simultaneously from pitch angle scattering by chorus wave-particle interactions along the field line. And, based on the recent Arase-EISCAT observations, we identified the ozone depressions through MeV electron precipitations during the pulsating aurora. We discuss the atmospheric impacts of high energy electron precipitations associated with the pulsating aurora.