Electron microburst loss effects on the radiation belts

Electron microbursts are rapid bursts of precipitation in the outer radiation belts that occur on the scales of ~10s of ms. They dominantly exist outside the plasmapause location and have shown to be associated with chorus waves and sometimes EMIC waves. While microbursts tend to be a slow drizzle of loss, their cumulative effects can play a large role in loss on the scale of days. We show microburst loss from the Heavy Ion Large Telescope (HILT) instrument on the Solar Anomalous and Magnetospheric Particle Explorer (SAMPEX) satellite and its connection to longer term flux decay.