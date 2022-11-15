Middle Energy Inner Magnetosphere (MEIM) Model: An Empirical Model of Ring Current Particle Distributions

The Middle Energy Inner Magnetosphere (MEIM) model has been developed utilizing measurements taken by the RBSPICE instrument onboard the NASA Van Allen Probes mission. The model currently includes the bulk distribution of ring current energies (~60-400 keV) and represents all pitch angles. We believe the insights this model can provide may be of assistance in analyzing losses due to field-aligned portions of the population colliding with ionospheric particle populations during their bounce motion. The thermodynamic contours utilized in the model suggest even minor drops in the Dst index are linked to changes in the altitude of a crossover region of key thermodynamic parameters associated with parallel collisionality.