Magnetoseismology for the solar corona: from ~10 Gauss to coronal magnetograms

Magnetoseismology, a technique of magnetic ﬁeld diagnostics based on observations of magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) waves, has been widely used to estimate the ﬁeld strengths of oscillating structures in the solar corona. However, previously magnetoseismology was mostly applied to occasionally occurring oscillation events, providing an estimate of only the average ﬁeld strength or one-dimensional distribution of ﬁeld strength along an oscillating structure. This restriction could be eliminated if we apply magnetoseismology to the pervasive propagating transverse MHD waves discovered with the Coronal Multi-channel Polarimeter (CoMP). Using several CoMP observations of the Fe XIII 1074.7 nm and 1079.8 nm spectral lines, we obtained maps of the plasma density and wave phase speed in the corona, which allow us to map both the strength and direction of the coronal magnetic ﬁeld in the plane of sky. We also examined distributions of the electron density and magnetic ﬁeld strength, and compared their variations with height in the quiet Sun and active regions. Such measurements could provide critical information to advance our understanding of the Sun’s magnetism and the magnetic coupling of the whole solar atmosphere.