A New Frontier: Solar Observations at Millimeter Wavelengths with ALMA

Solar observations with Atacama Large Millimeter-Submillimeter Array (ALMA) became available to the community in late-2016. For the first time, high angular resolution (sub-arcsec) and high-time-resolution (1 s) observations of the Sun became possible at millimeter wavelengths, providing observations of the solar chromosphere that are uniquely complementary to those in O/IR and UV wavelengths. This talk will briefly review current ALMA capabilities and highlight selected results from recent ALMA observations of the Sun. Future ALMA capabilities will be briefly described as well as current and potential synergies with other missions and observatories.