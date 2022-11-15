Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Improving Operational Solar EUV Irradiance Modeling Using Physics-Based Differential Emission Measure Techniques

Presentation #207.02 in the session Solar X-ray and VUV Spectra: Observation, Modeling and Planetary Atmospheric Impacts I.

by Courtney Peck, Daniel Seaton, Christian Bethge, Janet Machol, Edward Thiemann, and Mark Cheung
Published onOct 20, 2022
Improving Operational Solar EUV Irradiance Modeling Using Physics-Based Differential Emission Measure Techniques

Solar Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) irradiance incident on Earth’s upper atmosphere varies by a factor of 2 to 10, depending on wavelength, which impacts atmospheric drag experienced by satellites in low-earth orbit. Recent work suggests that solar EUV measurements and models must be accurate to much better than 25% in order to benefit operational satellite collision avoidance (Emmert et al. 2014; Emmert et al. 2017; Vourlidas & Bruinsma, 2018). However, this accuracy is not met by most existing EUV measurements and models including the operational EUV spectral model used by SWPC. We present work from a NASA Operations to Research project to develop a physics-based operational EUV spectral model from 5-127 nm with 1 nm resolution and 1 minute cadence to within 10% relative error. The model will utilize the full suite of operational solar data from the GOES-R satellites by using solar image data from the Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) to model solar corona emission using physics-based differential emission measures (DEMs) and solar irradiance data from the Extreme Ultraviolet and X-ray Irradiance Sensor (EXIS) to model chromospheric and continuum emission. We present preliminary results using simulated GOES-R data from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) and EUV Variability Experiment (EVE) which show that the model achieves the proposed 10% relative error at 1 nm spectral resolution across a majority of the 5-127 nm range.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with