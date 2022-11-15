Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Estimating the Irradiance and Atmospheric Impact of a Carrington-Level Flare

Presentation #207.05 in the session Solar X-ray and VUV Spectra: Observation, Modeling and Planetary Atmospheric Impacts I.

by Jeffrey Reep, Harry Warren, David Siskind, McArthur Jones, Jr., Douglas Drob, and Joseph Huba
The largest solar flares measured with modern instrumentation are around GOES class X10, with only a few cases exceeding X20. The occurrence of the Carrington flare of 1859, however, and observations of stellar flares on Sun-like stars suggest that flares may reach significantly larger irradiances than the typical X-class flare. In order to understand how such a large increase in solar irradiance might impact the Earth’s atmosphere, then, we must rely on extrapolations. In this work, we describe a method to extrapolate a flare’s irradiance using the NRLFLARE model as a baseline. We calculate extrapolated spectra up to the X100 level using two different methods, based on observations of spectral line irradiance with SDO/EVE. The initial extrapolations suggest that there is only a modest increase in the irradiance over observed flares, particularly at longer wavelengths (> 200 A). We finally simulate the impact of such an event on atmospheric conditions with the TIME-GCM and SAMI3 models.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
