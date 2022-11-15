Modeling the X-ray and EUV Emission of Sun-Like Exoplanet Host Stars

In previous work we have employed a surface flux transport (SFT) model (Schrijver 2001, Schrijver et al. 2003) to examine the emergence and dynamics of magnetic flux on the surfaces of cool stars like the Sun and exoplanet host stars of interest. This flux transport modeling approach has been used as a laboratory to examine the dependence of coronal X-ray emission and asterospheric properties on stellar magnetic activity (Farrish et al. 2019, 2021). An understanding of the high-energy emission of the central host star through its X-ray and EUV output is integral to the study of atmospheric and ionospheric evolution at the associated planets, both in exoplanet systems and throughout the Solar System’s history. Extending our modeling studies to include the dependence of host star EUV emission on magnetic activity can fill many gaps in our current understanding of planetary atmospheric processes in response to variations in solar and stellar coronal emission. We present a study integrating our previous simulations of Sun-like star magnetic activity with models of coronal heating and the associated X-ray and EUV emission for a range of cool stars.