Solar Wind and CME Modeling through the Community Coordinated Modeling Center

The prediction of background solar wind and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) is an important part of space weather forecasting. In this talk, we first provide an overview and status report of the solar wind and CME models installed at the Community Coordinated Modeling Center (CCMC). Most of them are based on first principles, while some of them are empirical or semi-empirical. Next, we demonstrate the examples of performance metrics to comprehensively validate these models, for both background solar wind and CME simulations, and discuss the effects of the observational uncertainties and model settings on the model performance. We also promote the Space Physics Archive Search and Extract (SPASE) and DOI registry of the models following metadata standards, so that users can search and access the models and model results more easily.