Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

NuSTAR observations of a minifilament eruption

Presentation #302.02 in the session Explosive Energy Release Processes in the Solar Corona and Earth’s Magnetosphere I.

by Iain Hannah, Alphonse Sterling, Kristopher Cooper, Hugh Hudson, Sarah Paterson, Brian Grefenstette, David Smith, Sam Krucker, Lindsay Glesener, and Stephen White
We present a unique set of observations of a confined minifilament eruption from the quiet-Sun during solar minimum. The Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR) spotted a tiny, compact hard X-ray (HXR) flare on 2019 April 26, peaking about 02:06UT for a few minutes, finding brief emission >5MK. Observations with SDO/AIA and Hinode/XRT show this HXR emission was due to a tiny flare arcade underneath a confined minifilament eruption – behaviour similar to those seen in both major active-region filament eruptions and minifilament eruptions that lead to coronal jets. Line-of-sight magnetograms from SDO/HMI show that this eruption is due to opposite polarity flux moving together and cancelling and not due to flux emergence. This eruption occurred near disk-centre, so the Earth orbiting observatories provide a top-down view of the event, but fortuitously a side-on view is obtained from STEREO-A/SECCHI, giving a clearer sense of eruption geometry. We also explore the possibility of non-thermal emission due to accelerated electrons in the NuSTAR HXR observations of this tiny quiet Sun event.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
