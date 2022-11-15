Observations of magnetic reconnection and particle acceleration locations in solar coronal jets

We present multi-wavelength analysis of two flare-related jets on November 13, 2014, using data from SDO/AIA, RHESSI, Hinode/XRT, and IRIS. Unlike most coronal jets where hard X-ray (HXR) emissions are usually observed near the jet base, in these two events HXR emissions are found at several locations, including the top of the jet. We carry out the first differential emission measure (DEM) analysis that combined both AIA (and XRT when available) bandpass filter data and HXR measurements from RHESSI for coronal jets, and obtain self-consistent results across a wide temperature range and into non-thermal energies. In both events, hot (>10MK) plasma first appeared at the base of the jet, but as the base plasma gradually cooled, hot plasma also appeared near the top of the jet. Moreover, non-thermal electrons, while only mildly energetic, are found in multiple HXR locations and contain a large amount of total energy. The non-thermal electron distributions have spectral indices around 10 and extend down to ~9 keV. Particularly, the energetic electrons that produced the HXR sources at the top of the jet were accelerated near the location of those top sources, rather than traveling from a reconnection site at the jet base. This means that there was more than one particle acceleration site in each event. Jet velocities are consistent with previous studies, including major upward and downward velocities around ~200 km/s and ~100 km/s respectively, and fast outflows of 400-700 km/s only visible in the 131Å filter. We also examine the partition of various energy components in the later event, and find that the non-thermal energy in accelerated electrons is most significant compared to other energy forms considered. Combining all the observational results, we discuss the interpretations and provide constraints on mechanisms for coronal jet formation.