Plasmoids/flows and Jets During Magnetic Reconnection in a Failed Filament Eruption

We report a detailed analysis of a failed eruptive flare in Active Region 12018 on 2014 April 3, using observations from SDO/AIA, IRIS, STEREO and Hinode/SOT. Initially, we observed multiple jets originating from the cusp of a large coronal bright point (i.e., a null-point topology) 1-2 hours prior to the slow rise of a filament. The subsequent filament eruption, which was outside the IRIS field of view, was accompanied by an EUV flare but remained confined. Multiple blobs, most likely formed in a breakout current sheet near the cusp, were observed during the filament slow rise and moved along the fan loops. During the explosive flare reconnection phase, plasmoids also appeared and moved bidirectionally (speed=100-285 km/s, periodicity~70 s) in the flare current sheet below the erupting filament. Tiny jet-like features in the fan loops were detected during the filament slow-rise/pre-flare phase, evidently associated with slow interchange/breakout reconnection at the 3D null, and followed by multiple plasmoids moving along the fan/separatrix loops. We will discuss why our interpretation is more robust than the nanoflare/nanojet heating and flows suggested by Antolin et al. (2021).