Origination of Ionospheric G-condition following a Total solar eclipse

Total solar eclipses (TSEs) offer a unique opportunity to study ionospheric plasma processes under unusual but controlled circumstances. Among various geophysical phenomena that can be probed during a TSE, the ionospheric G-condition is relatively unexplored. A G-condition in the ionospheric F-region occurs when the critical frequency of the F 1 layer is greater than or equal to that of the F 2 layer, i.e., foF 1 ≥foF 2 . The sources of ionospheric G-condition have long been studied using observations and numerical modeling. Observational studies using ionosonde and incoherent scatter radar (ISR) found that the occurrence probability of the G-condition increases with geomagnetic activity, latitude, and decreasing zenith angle and solar activity. Additionally, numerical studies suggested that the escape of atomic oxygen ions and associated electrons (O+/e-) from the F 2 layer keep the F 1 layer relatively unperturbed during the above-mentioned geophysical conditions, creating the flip in the density profile that leads to the G-condition. A recent observational study found the G-condition following the 2017 TSE using ionosonde observations. This study explores the physical mechanisms that cause the G-condition following the TSE. We conducted the Whole Atmosphere Community Climate Model with a Thermosphere and Ionosphere eXtension (WACCM-X) simulations to investigate the physical processes. First, we validated the WACMM-X simulation results against the observations; then, we conducted a diagnostic analysis of the atomic oxygen ion continuity equation. We found: (a) the ion density (and electron density) in the E-, F 1 , and F 2 - layers all decrease in response to the eclipse, with the peak depletion and recovery in the E- and F 1 - layers closely follow the peak occultation and the recovery phase of the eclipse; (b) however, the peak depletion in the F 2 layer is delayed almost 30 minutes, as is the recovery, which increases with altitude (>140 km); (c) the delay creates a time period when the ion density in the F 1 layer is recovering while the density in the F 2 layer is still decreasing, and the ion density in the F 1 layer becomes greater than that in the F 2 layer, which manifest as the G-condition; (d) the delay is due to plasma transport effects, which are important for the dynamics of the F 2 layer. We found that ambipolar diffusion plays a primary role in manifesting the G-condition among various transport factors.