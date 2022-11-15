Composition Studies to Link the Sun & Heliosphere with SPICE on Solar Orbiter

The Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) instrument is one of the key remote sensing instruments on the Solar Orbiter mission. SPICE is an imaging coronal spectrograph to observe chromospheric and coronal emission lines and remotely determine plasma properties and fill a critical gap in understanding the linkage between in-situ measurements of solar wind streams and their source regions at the Sun. We will discuss initial observations with SPICE and the strategy to use composition measurements to relate solar wind structures to their source regions on the Sun.