Published on Oct 20, 2022

Composition Studies to Link the Sun & Heliosphere with SPICE on Solar Orbiter

Presentation #304.03 in the session Understanding the Formation and Evolution of Ambient and Transient Solar Wind Outflow.

by Donald Hassler, Alessandra Giunta, Joseph Plowman, Tania Varesano, and Natalia Zambrana Prado
The Spectral Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) instrument is one of the key remote sensing instruments on the Solar Orbiter mission. SPICE is an imaging coronal spectrograph to observe chromospheric and coronal emission lines and remotely determine plasma properties and fill a critical gap in understanding the linkage between in-situ measurements of solar wind streams and their source regions at the Sun. We will discuss initial observations with SPICE and the strategy to use composition measurements to relate solar wind structures to their source regions on the Sun.

