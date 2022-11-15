Combining Remote Sensing Data Products with Parker Solar Probe In Situ Measurements

In situ (IS) heliospheric measurements and remote sensing (RS) observations contribute crucial information to our understanding of the Sun/Corona/Heliosphere as a single system. Direct measurements by, e.g., PSP, are detailed and precise measurements of physical observables (e.g., magnetic field components), which cannot be gained from remote observations. Remote sensing observations, in turn, provide the large-scale context, which is absent from the in situ data taken at one point in space. Therefore, to understand the Sun/Corona/Heliosphere system, we need to effectively establish a link between in situ measurements and remote observations by characterizing structure and plasma properties of the inner corona and the middle corona. Additionally, we need to resolve the line-of-sight (LOS) limitations of coronagraph and EUV observations to properly identify the location of structures and their temporal density changes. Previous studies have identified outward propagating density variations in the solar wind (on timescales of hours up to ~3 days) that have a plasma composition of coronal origin and that can be traced down through the field of view (FOV) of STEREO/COR2 (~2.5-15.0 R s ). Our advanced image processing techniques can reveal structures (on various timescales) in both EUV and visible-light data providing continuous tracking of brightness enhancements from the coronal base out to the radial extended corona. Our most recent work using STEREO/COR1 and GOES-R/SUVI has proven crucial in linking the low to high corona and has facilitated the interpretation of PSP data. Further, our time-dependent rotational tomography of coronal data yields empirically derived coronal density distribution directly comparable to PSP measurements at perihelion. We present our current work that combines PSP data with RS EUV/WL observations of the corona, via the use of coronal rotational tomography from SOHO/LASCO and STEREO/COR2 observations, which provides the capabilities to reconstruct features in the solar wind and subsequently study the evolution between EUV/WL and in situ of the plasma flows that give rise to them.