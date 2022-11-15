What does MMS teach us regarding magnetic reconnection in the solar corona?

The Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) mission has provided unprecedented new knowledge regarding how reconnection operates in the Earth’s magnetosphere. Among the many results are evidence regarding the scale size of the diffusion region, the laminar nature of the electron dynamics at its core, as well as the role of turbulent processes on larger scales. Even though many open questions remain, it is appropriate to extrapolate this knowledge to other environments of interest, most notably the solar corona. This presentation will consist of a summary of key MMS results, as well as conclusions and extrapolations regarding how reconnection may operate, at kinetic levels, in the solar corona.