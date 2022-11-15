The Goode Solar Telescope (GST): What’s New?

Goode Solar Telescope (GST) is an off-axis 1.6-m clear aperture telescope that offers a significant improvement in ground-based, high spatial resolution and polarimetric capabilities. GST operates six facility-class instruments, including BFI (Broad-band Filter Imager), VIS (Visible Imaging Spectrometer), NIRIS (Near-InfraRed Imaging Spectropolarimeter), FISS (Fast Imaging Solar Spectrograph), CYRA (Cryogenic solar spectrograph), and MIRI (NASA Mid-IR Imager). Benefitting from the long periods of local excellent seeing at Big Bear Lake, the GST, equipped with high-order adaptive optics (AO), routinely collects diffraction-limited spatial resolution (~0.1″) photometric, spectroscopic and/or polarimetric data, with a high cadence, across the spectrum from 0.4–5.0 μm. Since its regular operation began in 2010, it has provided the community with open access to observations of the photosphere, chromosphere, and on to the base of the corona with unprecedented resolution, targeting the fundamental nature of solar activity and the origin of space weather. This presentation reports the up-to-date progress on the GST and its 2nd generation instruments.