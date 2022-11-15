Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

A General Multimensional PSF Correction Framework Developed for Solar Orbiter SPICE

Presentation #406.04 in the session General Topics III — Solar.

by Joseph Plowman, Frédéric Auchère, Regina Aznar Cuadrado, Donald Hassler, Sudip Mandal, and Hardi Peter
We present new method of removing PSF artifacts and improving the resolution of multidimensional data sources including imagers and spectrographs. Rather than deconvolution, this method is based on sparse matrix solvers. This allows it to be applied to spatially varying PSFs and also to combining observations from instruments with radically different spatial, spectral, or thermal response functions (e.g., SDO/AIA and RHESSI). It was developed to correct PSF artifacts in Solar Orbiter SPICE, and our presentation of the method revolves around SPICE as the use case.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
