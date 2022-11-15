Registration and Alignment Workflow for Imaging Data Observed by Ground-based High-resolution Solar Telescopes

Multiple solar instrument observation campaigns are increasingly popular among the solar physics community. Scientists organize high-resolution ground-based telescopes and spacecraft to study the evolution of the complex solar atmosphere. Image registration and co-alignment between these instruments are vital to correlate these data products. We develop a python code package that registers the ground-based high-resolution imaging data observed by the Goode Solar Telescope to the space-based full-disk continuum intensity data acquired by the Solar Dynamics Observatory with the scale-invariant feature transform (SIFT) method. Meanwhile, we carried out a python package to align the datasets obtained in different wavelengths and at other moments by the Optical Flow method. We present the image registration and co-alignment workflow. The aliment accuracy of each alignment method is tested with radiative magneto-hydrodynamics simulation data. We update the coordinate information in the GST data Fits header and make the imaging data product from GST and SDO into a scientific-friendly four-dimensional data cube (x, y, λ, t).