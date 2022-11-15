Using boundary data-driving methods to build general and robust non-reflecting boundary conditions for MHD simulations

In developing data-driven MHD simulations, it is crucially important to inject data into the simulation in a self-consistent way that neither under- nor over-specifies the system. Methods developed to achieve this delicate specification of MHD boundary conditions are not unique to the problem of data-driving, however. Specifically, by applying the method of characteristics to boundary conditions in the 3D MHD code LARE3D, we have established a general, robust framework under which we can specify multiple types of boundary conditions. This presentation highlights our non-reflecting boundary condition implementations, which admit complex flows at arbitrary speeds with negligible wave reflection. To demonstrate the success of this method, we discuss simulations of the advection of a topologically complex magnetic field configuration, specifically a spheromak, through one of these non-reflecting boundaries.