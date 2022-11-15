Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Boundary Data-driven MHD Simulation of the Eruptions of Active Region 11158

Presentation #407.08 in the session Understanding Solar Eruptions Using Data-driven Models and Multi-height Observations of the Solar Atmosphere I.

by Yuhong Fan, Maria Kazachenko, Andrei Afanasev, and George Fisher
Published onOct 20, 2022
We present data-driven MHD simulation of the evolution of Active Region (AR) 11158, using lower boundary driving electric fields inferred from the time sequence of vector magnetograms observed by the SDO/HMI over five days. The lower boundary is driven with the horizontal component of the PDFI_SS electric field (Fisher et al. 2020), and an additional twisting electric field derived based on the vertical electric current measured from the vector magnetograms. Our simulation shows the build-up of a coronal magnetic field with significant free magnetic energy and strongly sheared, sigmoid shaped loops above the PIL of the central delta-sunspot, showing morphology like that observed. The simulation also shows the development of a set of homologous eruptions. We discuss the structure of the erupting 3D coronal magnetic field and the mechanisms for the onset of the eruptions.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
