Confronting Current and Future Imaging Spectroscopic Observations with Integrated Multiphysics Models

Understanding current and future high-energy solar observations require advanced modeling effort that is currently still missing. We introduce a multiphysics model that integrates magnetohydrodynamic simulations, particle acceleration and transport, and radiation modeling. As an example, we show that our models can readily produce energetic electron acceleration at looptop and current sheet regions and be positively compared with recent hard X-ray and microwave radio emissions. Our first results show a great potential for understanding the roles of flare configuration, magnetic reconnection, collisionless shocks and more in energetic particle distributions and emissions. Future development will include a series of realistic effects important to solar flares and gain insights by closely comparing the integrated model with multi-wavelength observations.