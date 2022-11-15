The Solar Particle Acceleration, Radiation and Kinetics (SPARK) mission: a mission to understand the nature of particle acceleration

The Sun is the most powerful particle accelerator within the solar system, and its proximity provides one of the best opportunities to analyze and understand the universal process of particle acceleration in natural and magnetized plasmas. The Solar Particle Acceleration, Radiation and Kinetics (SPARK) mission is being proposed as an ESA M-class mission to address the following overarching question: What are the astrophysical conditions present in energy release and acceleration sites, and in the environment in which accelerated particles propagate and deposit their energy? SPARK will target the extremes of the particle acceleration process, with a suite of four instruments observing in EUV, X-ray and gamma-ray ranges, and will address the details of the processes responsible for ion acceleration and their relationship to electron acceleration, which represent a significant gap in our understanding of particle acceleration in the Universe, and in particular on the Sun.