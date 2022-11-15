Multiwavelength Spectropolarimetric Diagnostics of CME Precursor Topologies

The mechanism for the release of stored magnetic energy in coronal mass ejections (CMEs) is an unsolved problem of solar physics. Choosing between models requires understanding the magnetic topology of the CME precursor (e.g., presence and location of O and X points) as well as quantifying coronal magnetic fields to establish thresholds for the onset of instabilities. We will consider flux rope and sheared arcade models of coronal prominence cavities, and use coronal spectropolarimetric forward modeling to determine the diagnostic potential of the Lyman-alpha vs Fe 10747 coronal emission lines for choosing between these models. In particular, we will present noised analyses specific to existing and proposed future missions/projects (CLARO, COSMO, COMPLETE), demonstrating their complementary capabilities for establishing CME precursor magnetic topology and the magnetic free energy available to drive CMEs.