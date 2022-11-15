Skip to main content
Single and Multiple Vantage Point 3D Coronal Reconstruction with the CROBAR Method

Presentation #411.07 in the session High-energy Solar Investigations through Next-generation Remote Sensing: Spectroscopy, Imaging, and Beyond II.

by Joseph Plowman, Amir Caspi, Donald Hassler, Marcus Hughes, Daniel Seaton, and Matthew West
We present new results from a novel method for recovering a 3D picture of the Corona which we have begun to call CROBAR (Coronal Reconstruction Onto B-Aligned Regions). The method can obtain usable results even from a single perspective (e.g., Earths with SDO), and can also easily incorporated results from multiple perspectives. CROBAR can estimate both the coronal field and the plasma properties throughout the volume. We demonstrate these capabilities using both real data and MHD simulation output, and we also use this to investigate which perspectives and observables are best for determining coronal plasma structure.

