Is CO₂ ice present on the Uranian moon Miranda?

The four largest Uranian satellites Ariel, Umbriel, Titania, and Oberon have been shown to possess deposits of CO 2 ice on their surfaces, discovered through ground-based near-IR spectroscopy. These detections rely on a distinctive triplet of narrow absorption features at 1.966, 2.012, and 2.070 μm.

The distribution of this CO 2 ice on the Uranian moons follows spatial trends; the CO 2 ice triplet is stronger on the moons’ trailing hemispheres, and stronger on the moons that are closer to Uranus. These spatial trends in CO 2 distribution are consistent with ongoing radiolytic production of CO 2 molecules via charged particle bombardment of the H 2 O ice and carbonaceous compounds in the regoliths of the Uranian moons. Miranda is the closest classical satellite to Uranus and is embedded within the planet’s magnetosphere. Consequently, production of CO 2 molecules is expected to occur on Miranda, but previous observational studies have not identified CO 2 ice on this moon. The signal-to-noise in the 1.95-2.10 μm region was low (S/N ≲ 20) in spectra collected by these prior studies, potentially hiding low levels of CO 2 ice.

We therefore aimed to investigate the possible presence of CO 2 ice on Miranda with recently acquired higher S/N spectra (S/N ≳ 60) of its northern hemisphere. The CO 2 ice triplet was not visually apparent in any of our spectra of Miranda. We measured the integrated band areas and depths at the expected positions of the CO 2 ice bands, utilizing the same wavelength ranges defined by prior detection of CO 2 ice on the other Uranian moons, to search for low-level absorption. We found that none of the Miranda spectra showed evidence for the presence of CO 2 ice (>2σ detection).