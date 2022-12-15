Total Solar Eclipse 2021 at Union Glacier In Antarctica

On December 4th, 2021, Antarctica witnessed the latest total solar eclipse. An expedition with adapted and portable equipment was organized to Union Glacier base, the only settlement on Earth under the path of totality. Here, we will present results of the coronal observations with a variety of cameras and lenses as the solar cycle moved from least to increased activity in solar cycle 25. We also obtained precise atmospheric measurements that provided an unique opportunity to study the atmospheric response of Earth to a sudden decrease of Solar flux under the extreme conditions of the Antarctica continent. This phenomenon happens in Antarctica only every approximately 20 years, but it is the closest analog for eclipses in many other satellites and planets.

PMR acknowledge support from Instituto Antartico Chileno (INACH) through grant RT-70-20. JMP’s eclipse research is supported in part by a grant from the Solar Terrestrial Program, Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences Division, NSF.