Comprehensive study of the dust in comet C/2014 B1 (Schwartz) at heliocentric distance 9.64 au

We present a study of a unique disk-like comet C/2014 B1 (Schwartz). The data were obtained on January 23–31, 2017 at the 6-m telescope of the SAO and present quasi-simultaneous long-slit spectra and the g- and r-sdss photometric and polarimetric images acquired at phase angle 2°. Below we show the image of the coma, direct and filtered with the low-contrast features revealed, as well as the maps of g–r color and polarization. These comprehensive observations allowed us to build a consistent model of the coma and processes in it.

Our spectral data indicated absence of any emissions. Thus, the observed brightness, color, and polarization were produced by the solar light scattered on the dust particles. Study of the coma morphology revealed two jets originated from the two active sources located near the north and south poles of the nucleus. We derived the brightness profile for the coma and jets with the gradients –1.29 and –1.06, respectively.