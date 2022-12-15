Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Breakdown of Dust from Near-Sun Comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE)

Presentation #109.05 in the session Dusty and Icy Cometary Comae.

by Qicheng Zhang, Quanzhi Ye, Ludmilla Kolokolova, and Matthew Knight
Near-Sun comet C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) approached the Sun to q=0.29 au on 2020 July 3 and subsequently became the brightest comet observable under dark skies in over a decade. We obtained high spatial resolution optical color and polarization observations with the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) on 2020 August 8 while the comet was at r=0.98 au from the Sun, Δ=0.97 au from Earth, and α=63° phase angle. These observations revealed the presence of reddened and highly polarized dust jets, as well as a general trend of decreasing dust redness and polarization away from the nucleus that likely resulted from the physical and/or chemical breakdown of dust grains under solar radiation. We connect these results to photometry, polarimetry, and spectroscopy from ground-based observations in 2020 July-August and from the SOHO LASCO C3 coronagraph in 2020 June to explore differences in the rate and nature of cometary dust breakdown processes near and away from the Sun.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
