The Cross-AG Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility (IDEA) Working Group

The goal of the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accessibility Working Group (IDEA WG) is to develop and disseminate resources, findings and other recommendations associated with IDEA principles, in order to support the NASA Planetary Science Analysis/Assessment Groups (AGs), and the planetary science community more widely. The IDEA WG includes representatives from each of the AGs, as well as other community groups. Membership is volunteer-based and open to anyone with an interest. We adopt a shared leadership model and welcome participation at any level. The WG reports directly to the Planetary Science Advisory Committee (PAC), which is, in turn, tasked with advising NASA’s Planetary Science Division (PSD). One of our first significant contributions was to discuss and develop 27 professional white papers on a range of topics related to the state of our profession. These white papers were submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey Committee in 2020, amidst an ongoing global pandemic and a renewed focus on racial injustice in the US following the killing of George Floyd. The white papers included 242 total co-authors, and are listed at: https://tinyurl.com/idea-whitepapers. At the most recent PAC meeting, we presented three findings and three recommendations, which included support for the consensus recommendations from the Advancing IDEA in Planetary Science Conference (IDEACon) and a request that NASA respond to and act on these recommendations [1].

[1] Rivera-Valentin, E. and Lynch, K. (2022) A Consensus Report on Recommendations from the 2022 Advancing IDEA in Planetary Science Conference, doi:10.5281/zenodo.6656887.