On the formation of the Phaethon-Geminids Complex

The Phaethon-Geminid Complex (PGC) is a massive interplanetary complex comprised of near-Earth asteroid (3200) Phaethon, the Geminid meteoroid stream, and possibly a few other near-Earth asteroids and meteoroid streams. The formation mechanism of the PGC is unclear, but has been presumed to be related to the small perihelion distance of the system (~0.14 au). A major challenge in understanding the PGC’s formation is the displacement between the Geminid stream and the modern Phaethon’s orbit which is difficult to reproduce in models. Here we present our preliminary investigation into two possible scenarios that can lead to this displacement: (1) an energetic pit on Phaethon that delivered meteoroids into orbits offset from Phaethon, and (2) a Phaethon that experienced significant non-gravitational acceleration. We will discuss the implication of our results.