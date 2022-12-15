Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Oct 20, 2022

On the formation of the Phaethon-Geminids Complex

Presentation #115.07 in the session Modeling Physical Properties of NEOs.

by Quanzhi Ye and Qicheng Zhang
Published onOct 20, 2022
On the formation of the Phaethon-Geminids Complex

The Phaethon-Geminid Complex (PGC) is a massive interplanetary complex comprised of near-Earth asteroid (3200) Phaethon, the Geminid meteoroid stream, and possibly a few other near-Earth asteroids and meteoroid streams. The formation mechanism of the PGC is unclear, but has been presumed to be related to the small perihelion distance of the system (~0.14 au). A major challenge in understanding the PGC’s formation is the displacement between the Geminid stream and the modern Phaethon’s orbit which is difficult to reproduce in models. Here we present our preliminary investigation into two possible scenarios that can lead to this displacement: (1) an energetic pit on Phaethon that delivered meteoroids into orbits offset from Phaethon, and (2) a Phaethon that experienced significant non-gravitational acceleration. We will discuss the implication of our results.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with