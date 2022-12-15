Planetary and Exoplanetary science at the University of Southern Queensland

Australia’s University of Southern Queensland is a top-100 Young University Rankings multi-campus institution whose flagship top rated astronomical and space sciences research is supported by a dedicated Centre for Astrophysics within the Institute for Advanced Engineering and Space Sciences. Located in Southern Queensland, in sub-tropical Australia, UniSQ is uniquely positioned for southern-hemisphere time-domain astronomical observations for stellar, planetary, and exoplanetary research. UniSQ’s Mt. Kent Observatory hosts MINERVA-Australis, comprising four 0.7m telescopes and a high-precision radial-velocity spectrograph, as well as Shared Skies Partnership telescopes, all used for exoplanet science allied with the NASA TESS mission. In addition, the site hosts SONG-Australia, a dedicated asteroseismology facility, and a SMARTnet space debris monitoring facility for DLR, the German Aerospace Agency. UniSQ also hosts a state-of-the-art HPC system, used for a variety of projects investigating the dynamical parameter space of exoplanetary systems and our own Solar System, as well as cutting edge astrobiological research. UniSQ’s role in multiple research collaborations, and its involvement with SSERVI Australia, the Vera Rubin Observatory Australian Consortium, Veloce-RAPTOR and the Twinkle Space Mission place the university at the forefront of Australia’s involvement in international planetary and exoplanetary science.