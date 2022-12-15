Korea space exploration data archive for scientific researches

The Korean first lunar orbiter, KPLO (Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter) is named as Danuri by public naming contest. The Danuri will be launched on August 2nd, 2022 (UTC) and arrived at the lunar orbit in the mid-December, 2022. The Danuri will carry out the science and technology missions at the lunar polar orbit with an altitude of ~100 km for a mission period of one year from January, 2023. The Danuri has six mission payloads in order to carry out the science and technology missions. Three of six mission payloads are developed by Korean domestic research institutes and university. The science mission data acquired by the payloads is received and gathered by the KPLO Deep-space Ground System(KDGS). The KDGS will send the science mission data to each instrument developer for calibration and analysis. The Science Data Management Subsystem which is one of subsystems in the KDGS will also release the science mission data to public users. In order to publicly released the data, the Science Data Management Subsystem provides a web service of the KARI Planetary Data System(KPDS). We expect the KPDS to promote achievement of scientific research and education in astronomy and space science. The KPDS is also designed for public release of science mission data acquired from future Korean space exploration programs. In this paper, we present the objectives and designs of the Science Data Management Subsystem and the KARI Planetary Data System for the management and public release of the science mission data that the data is acquired by the Korean domestic science instruments on board of the Danuri.