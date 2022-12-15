McDonald Observatory Confirmation of TESS Giant Planets

The international KESPRINT consortium has been using the Tull Coude Spectrograph of the McDonald Observatory 2.7m Harlan J. Smith Telescope to conduct regular follow-up high precision radial velocity observations of selected TESS giant planet candidates in order to confirm the planet detection and to determine the planetary orbits and masses. We then combine the McDonald observations with results from other KESPRINT high precision radial velocity observations (e.g. from HARPS, HARPS-N, FIES/NOT, TLS, Ondrejov) for final publication. Here we present several recent KESPRINT giant planet confirmations using data from McDonald Observatory.