NEOSSat Followup Observations of TESS Targets

The Near Earth Object Surveillance Satellite (NEOSSat) is a Canadian-led 15 cm Earth-orbiting telescope originally designed to detect asteroids near the Sun. Its design is however also suitable for the observation of exoplanetary transits of bright stars. We used the NEOSSat platform to perform followup observations of several Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite (TESS) targets, both as a demonstration of NEOSSat capabilities for exoplanetary science and improve the orbital ephemerides and properties of these exoplanet systems. We are able to recover / confirm the orbital properties of such targets to within mutual error bars, demonstrating NEOSSat as a useful future contributor to exoplanetary science.