Report on the 2022 June 1 UT occultation by Pluto from Australia and Indonesia

Pluto occulted a RP=12.2 magnitude star (Gaia EDR3 6852184815383389824) on 2022 June 1 UT. We attempted observations from four sites in Indonesia (with success at Timau and ITERA), and from eleven sites in Australia (with success at Bloomsbury, QLD; Darwin, NT; Jabiru, NT; and eight portable sites with near Katherine, NT as part of picket fence with 15-km cross-track spacing near the predicted centerline). We observed lightcurves both north and south of the centerline and several within the central flash zone. Two co-located telescopes observed a narrow, single-peaked, central flash roughly 2.5 times brighter than the unocculted stellar level. The co-located telescopes were equipped long-pass and short-pass filters with cut-off/cut-on wavelengths at 600 nm. Preliminary results show that the NIMAv9PLU055 prediction from the Lucky Star team (https://lesia.obspm.fr/lucky-star/occ.php?p=105008) was extremely accurate. We will report on the progress of our analysis of changes in the pressure and temperature of Pluto’s atmosphere and its behavior of its lowest altitudes. This work was funded by NASA SSO 80NSSC19K0824.