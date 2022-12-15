Skip to main content
Published on Oct 20, 2022

Boulders dynamics on comet 67P/C-G

Presentation #309.04 in the session Physical Characteristics of Cometary Nuclei.

by Mohamad Ali-Dib
In this work we study the size and spatial distribution of boulders on the surface of 67P/C-G. We analyze a large dataset of Rosetta/OSIRIS NAC images using a computer vision algorithm. We compare the boulder size distributions obtained for the different regions of the comet, as well as their temporal variation. We also use the global boulders distribution map to study the large scale movement of boulders on the surface of the comet. We finally show how our techniques can be applied elsewhere.

Ali-Dib, Besse, Grieger & Küppers (A&A, 2022)

